Turkey urges ECO members to recommit to regional trade goals | Money Talks

Turkey urges ECO members to recommit to regional trade goals

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged members of the Economic Cooperation Organization to revive efforts for a trade deal as soon as possible. At the fourteenth ECO leaders summit, held virtually, Erdogan called on the 11-member organisation to boost the bloc's trade volume to 100-billion dollars. The Economic Cooperation Organization Trade Agreement includes Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. President Erdogan also endorsed the revival of several trade routes essential to the region's economic development, including the historic Silk Road. #EconomicCooperationOrganization #Turkey #Trade
March 5, 2021
