Joe Biden's emissions policy threatens Louisiana livelihoods | Money Talks

When US President Joe Biden came into office, one of his first tasks was to re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement and set the US on a path towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Environmentalists cheered those moves, but those who work in the fossil fuel industry say the Biden administration's green energy policies could have a devastating impact on their only source of income - especially for those living in the state of Louisiana. Robert Ray reports. #OilDrillingBan #JoeBiden #GreenEnergyPolicies