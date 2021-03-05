POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN watchdog preparing meeting with Iran on unresolved issues
04:10
World
UN watchdog preparing meeting with Iran on unresolved issues
Iran has accepted holding a series of technical meetings with the UN nuclear watchdog next month. The International Atomic Energy Agency wants explanations on issues such as uranium particles found at three different sites. The agency is concerned Tehran may be holding undeclared nuclear material. Columnist for The Independent Negar Mortazavi explains the significance of this latest development. #Irannuclear
March 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?