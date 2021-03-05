POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China forecasts subdued GDP growth of 6% in 2021 | Money Talks
China forecasts subdued GDP growth of 6% in 2021 | Money Talks
China has set a relatively strong growth target for economic expansion this year, as it continues to lead the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's annual parliamentary meetings kicked-off on Thursday, and Premier Li Keqiang delivered an economic forecast of more than 6-percent GDP growth for 2021. Joel Flynn has more from Hong Kong. #China #GDP #EconomicGrowth #Pandemic
March 5, 2021
