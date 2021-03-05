POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Violent military crackdowns in Myanmar draw international outcry
04:50
World
Violent military crackdowns in Myanmar draw international outcry
At least one demonstrator has been shot dead in the latest anti-coup protests in Myanmar. Bringing the total to more than 50 since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party last month. United Nations Security Council is holding a closed-door session in New York to look at how to persuade the military junta to return the country to democracy. Kyaw Win from Burma Human Rights Network explains. #Myanmarcrackdown
March 5, 2021
