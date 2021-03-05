POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pope urges Iraqis to shun past violence, give peace a chance
Pope Francis has arrived in Baghdad for his historic four-day visit to Iraq. Despite rising coronavirus infections and the security risk in Iraq. It's the first visit by a head of the Roman Catholic Church to one of the oldest Christian communities in the world. During his opening address at the palace, the head of the Roman Catholic Church called for an end to the violence in the country. One Young World Ambassador Gorgees Malee weighs in. #PopeFrancis
March 5, 2021
