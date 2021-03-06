What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Is There a Double Standard on Nuclear Programmes?

The US has been at the forefront in trying to derail Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Crippling sanctions have devastated Iran’s economy. Israel has also been a leading critic of Tehran and has threatened to strike Iran’s nuclear sites. But the Associated Press recently reported that Israel’s own nuclear facility is expanding. Why hasn’t the international community scrutinized Israel’s programme as much as it has Iran’s?