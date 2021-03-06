POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is There a Double Standard on Nuclear Programmes?
05:11
World
Is There a Double Standard on Nuclear Programmes?
The US has been at the forefront in trying to derail Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Crippling sanctions have devastated Iran’s economy. Israel has also been a leading critic of Tehran and has threatened to strike Iran’s nuclear sites. But the Associated Press recently reported that Israel’s own nuclear facility is expanding. Why hasn’t the international community scrutinized Israel’s programme as much as it has Iran’s?
March 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?