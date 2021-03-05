POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey, Iran at Odds Over Iraq Operation
12:54
World
Turkey, Iran at Odds Over Iraq Operation
Iran's envoy to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi recently called on Turkey to withdraw troops from Iraq, where the latter is carrying out an operation against the PKK terror group. Turkey condemned the remarks and summoned the Iranian ambassador to Ankara, rejecting the accusation that Turkish presence is violating Iraqi sovereignty. Despite this latest diplomatic dispute, both Turkey and Iran share similar goals when it comes to battling terrorism. So how will the two countries overcome this latest hurdle? Guests: Talha Kose SETA Brussels Director Mehrdad Khonsari Former Iranian Diplomat
March 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?