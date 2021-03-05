POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How is the private sector in Somalia helping in the fight against COVID-19?
04:17
World
How is the private sector in Somalia helping in the fight against COVID-19?
Medical experts are warning of an escalating health emergency in Somalia, as the country's medical system, one of the world's most fragile tries to deal with an onslaught of new COVID-19 cases. We speak to Abdullahi Osman CEO of the Hormuud Salaam Foundation and Secretary General of the Somali Business and Investment Council about the level of coronavirus in the country and what the private sector is doing to combat the coronavirus pandemic. #Somalia
March 5, 2021
