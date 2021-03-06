POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
North Macedonia and Bulgaria in dispute over national count
02:47
World
North Macedonia and Bulgaria in dispute over national count
North Macedonia has launched its long-awaited census. The count has been met with resistance due to its sensitive nature given the various ethnicities in the country. The census has also provoked another round of arguments between North Macedonia and Bulgaria, this time about the Bulgarian minority in the country, and its right to self-determination. Ferikan Iljazi reports #NorthMacedonia
March 6, 2021
