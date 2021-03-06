POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Discover the secrets of the olive
01:30
World
Discover the secrets of the olive
Discover the secrets of the olive and olive oil. Here is a 90-second video for you! And a documentary about the journey of olives from harvest to mill will be published tomorrow at 3 pm GMT. Apart from the lore of olives, you'll get an inside look at the lives of an elderly couple who care for an olive orchard and those who contribute to bringing olives to our table. Be ready for the magical story! #olive #documentary #oliveoil #humanstory
March 6, 2021
