US to ask Turkey to host afghan peace talks
03:47
World
The United States is going to ask Turkey to host senior level intra-Afghan peace talks that is according to a letter from the US secretary of state to Afghan president Ashraf Ghani. The meeting set to take place in the coming weeks is meant to finalise the peace agreement between the Taliban and the US, which set a timeline for the withdrawal of foreign troops. Director of Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for Foreign Policy at The Heritage Foundation Luke Coffey. #afghanpeacetalks
March 9, 2021
