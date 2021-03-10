BizTech Share

Women athletes, employees earn less than their male peers | Money Talks

The International Labour Organization says women are paid less than their male peers across most regions of the world. On average, women earn about three-quarters of what men make in similar jobs and experts warn the coronavirus pandemic may only make matters worse. The UK, Australia and the EU are among the governments trying to reduce gender pay gaps, but as Sibel Karkus reports, progress is painstakingly slow. For more on this, gender equality consultant, Julie Scanlon joined us from Newcastle in the UK. #FairPay #WomenAthletes #InternationalLabourOrganization