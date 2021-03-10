Turkish government ramps up efforts to help aspiring businesswomen | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
09:25
Female-run enterprises have been steadily growing all over the world. They contribute to household incomes and growth of national economies. Yet, women are still heavily disadvantaged by social and time constraints that limit their ability to expand their businesses. Many aspiring business owners face gender bias when seeking capital. But as Laila Humairah reports, investing in women-run businesses is proving to be a wise financial move. One of Turkey's leading entrepreneurs, who's also empowering women to take charge of their finances is Ozlem Denizmen. She's the founder and CEO of the financial literacy app, Moneye, and spoke to us from Istanbul. #WomenInBusiness #Fintech #Turkey
March 10, 2021
