World Share

UN deputy chief on vaccines and the fight for equality

In a special interview for International Women’s Day, UN deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed talks about the impact of COVID on the world’s women and what can be done to help. Plus, the fight to get vaccines shared out and the effort to build a fairer world, after the injustice of the pandemic. Guests: Amina Mohammed UN Deputy Secretary-General Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #InternationalWomensDay #AminaMohammed #CovidVaccine #UN