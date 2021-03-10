World Share

UK nurseries at risk of closure from lack of funding | Money Talks

If you boil down all the principles of running a business to just one, it's got to be: You have to make money to stay open. But because of the pandemic, that's just not happening for some businesses. One of the sectors that's struggling is childcare. Two-thirds of London's nurseries in the British capital risk closure in the next year and that could have a ripple effect on working parents, as Natalie Powell reports. #UKnurseries #Pandemic #Lockdowns