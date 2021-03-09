BizTech Share

South Africa records worst economic slump in a century | Money Talks

South Africa has reported its worst economic slump in more than a-hundred years. The country was already in recession when the pandemic hit.. and in that weakened state, it was unable to control an outbreak that quickly became the worst in the region. But the government is hopeful its vaccination rollout can turn the economy's prospects around. Paolo Montecillo reports.For more, we spoke to Gracelin Baskaran in Johannesburg. She's an economist and senior research fellow at the University of Cape Town. #SouthAfrica #Vaccination #EconomicSlump