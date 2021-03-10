POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Jordanian women secure their future with ancient craft | Money Talks
01:55
BizTech
Jordanian women secure their future with ancient craft | Money Talks
Finding a job in Jordan is getting harder than ever. The World Bank says lockdowns, trade disruptions, and the suspension of international travel are having a sizable impact on the kingdom's economy. Government figures show women are disproportionately affected. But one entrepreneur hopes to make a difference. Tayyibe Aydın has her story. #Jordan #TradeDisruptions #FinancialIndependence
March 10, 2021
