Jury selection for George Floyd murder trial resumes

The selection of a jury in the George Floyd murder trial has finally begun in the US city of Minneapolis. The killing of the unarmed black man last year sparked nationwide anger and global protests. In the dock is former police officer Derek Chauvin who is pleading not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter. Lawyer Joseph Haynes Davis explains the process of selecting a jury. #GeorgeFloyddeath
March 10, 2021
