POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is the struggle for equality harder for Black women?
03:34
World
Why is the struggle for equality harder for Black women?
March 8 is International Women's Day, celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide. It highlights calls to correct gender discrimination and address women's rights around the world. We speak to Carole Boyce Davies, professor of Africana studies and English at Cornell University, about how much progress has been made in the fight for gender equality. #womensday
March 10, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?