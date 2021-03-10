What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Why is the struggle for equality harder for Black women?

March 8 is International Women's Day, celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide. It highlights calls to correct gender discrimination and address women's rights around the world. We speak to Carole Boyce Davies, professor of Africana studies and English at Cornell University, about how much progress has been made in the fight for gender equality. #womensday