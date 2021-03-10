World Share

PIPELINE POLITICS: Will the US and Germany reach a deal on Nord Stream 2?

How close to being abandoned is the massive pipeline that will take gas from Russia into the heart of Europe? America’s is upping the pressure and some firms have quit the project. Will Nordstream 2 ever make it to shore? Stanislav Zhizin President of the Center for Energy Diplomacy and Geopolitics Moniek de Jong Researcher on Nord Stream 2 at Ghent University Janis Kluge German Institute for International and Security Affairs Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.