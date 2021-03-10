POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Red Cross report reveals toll of conflict on Syria's youth
Red Cross report reveals toll of conflict on Syria's youth
A news report by the International Committee of the Red Cross has revealed the brutal toll the ten-year conflict has taken on the country's youth. The report highlights the conflict's impact on mental health with young people suffering from sleep disorders, anxiety, depression, and distress. Middle East Spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Ruth Hetherington has more. #TheWarinSyria
March 10, 2021
