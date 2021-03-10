POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Djibouti signs Islamic banking deal with Turkey | Money Talks
01:45
BizTech
Djibouti signs Islamic banking deal with Turkey | Money Talks
In the last decade, Djibouti has grown to be one of Africa's major hubs for Islamic banking. The country wants to boost the sector by tapping into Turkish expertise. At the Bosphorus Summit held this week, Djibouti's central bank signed a pact with Turkish banks to increase the transfer of knowledge and skills in Islamic finance. We spoke to Malik Garad, who's the Head of Banking Supervision at the Central Bank of Djibouti and asked him about what his government hopes to achieve with the deal. #Djibouti #IslamicBanking #Turkey
March 10, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?