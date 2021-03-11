World Share

The Price of Protest | Storyteller | Trailer

Imagine two of the most emblematic American values colliding: freedom of speech and patriotism. Football icon Colin Kaepernick epitomized that clash when, in 2016, a simple gesture turned him into the most polarizing athlete of our times. While the crowd was standing up for the national anthem at an NFL football game, he instead took a knee. It started a movement (#TakeAKnee) that made him world famous.