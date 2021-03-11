POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fukushima Remembered: Japan marks 10th anniversary of earthquake and tsunami
04:01
World
Fukushima Remembered: Japan marks 10th anniversary of earthquake and tsunami
Ten years ago, a huge earthquake struck Japan. The ensuing tsunami wiped out towns along the north-eastern coast and caused the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. More than 22,000 people died and tens of thousands of Fukushima residents who were forced to leave their homes are still displaced. We speak to Professor of engineering at the University of Southern California Najmedin Meshkati and ask why Japan did not close down all nuclear plants after the disaster. #FukushimaRemembered
March 11, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?