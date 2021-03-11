March 11, 2021
03:33
03:33
More Videos
UK survey: COVID-19 has caused greater social inequality
UK citizens believe the pandemic has caused greater social inequality. That is according to a new study by the government's independent advisers. The Social Mobility Commission say the survey echoed growing evidence that the most socially disadvantaged have been the hardest hit by the pandemic. Dr Bharat Pankhania, senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter explains. #COVID19pandemic
More Videos