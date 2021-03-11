POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US lawmakers approve $1.9 trillion stimulus package | Money Talks
07:38
BizTech
The US Congress has approved one of the biggest stimulus plans in the country's history, worth almost 2-trillion dollars. The pandemic relief bill failed to win a single Republican vote.. with the opposition party arguing the job market has recovered enough to warrant little or no new stimulus spending. But that wasn't enough to stop the Democrats from delivering Joe Biden the first legislative victory of his presidency. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Christian Lawrence in New York. He's a senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank. #USlawmakers #StimulusPackage #PandemicRelief
March 11, 2021
