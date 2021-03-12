POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ankara condemns release of Turkish diplomat's assassin in US
03:35
World
Ankara condemns release of Turkish diplomat's assassin in US
A judge in Los Angeles has ordered the conditional release of an Armenian terrorist who was found guilty of assassinating a Turkish diplomat in 1982. Known as 'Harry', he was sentenced to life after gunning down Turkey's Consul General Kemal Arikan as he waited at a red light in Los Angeles. Turkey's foreign ministry has condemned the court's decision and plans to launch an appeal. Political analyst Onur Erim weighs in. #HampigSassounian
March 12, 2021
