POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Research says twins more common today than ever in history
05:48
World
Research says twins more common today than ever in history
A new study says more twins are being born now than at any other time in recorded history. Researchers from the journal of Human reproduction looked into birth records in more than a 100 countries- and discovered the birth of twins has increased by a third since the 1980's. Gilles Pison, Associate Researcher at the French National Institute of Demographic Studies and editor-in-chief of "Population and Societies" explains. #Twinspeak
March 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?