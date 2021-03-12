World Share

Research says twins more common today than ever in history

A new study says more twins are being born now than at any other time in recorded history. Researchers from the journal of Human reproduction looked into birth records in more than a 100 countries- and discovered the birth of twins has increased by a third since the 1980's. Gilles Pison, Associate Researcher at the French National Institute of Demographic Studies and editor-in-chief of "Population and Societies" explains.