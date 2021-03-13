World Share

British Muslims rely on Zakat to survive

A record number of British Muslims are facing hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The National Zakat Foundation (NZF) distributes grants to meet the demand for financial help. According to a study by the Muslim Census, Muslims in the UK are falling into poverty at a rate 10 times the national average. TRT World spoke to Iqbal Nasim, CEO of the National Zakat Foundation, about the struggles the Muslim community faces while preparing for a second Ramadan in lockdown. #BritishMuslims