Sri Lanka minister signs order to ban face veils despite public outcry

Sri Lanka's Public Security Minister has signed a cabinet order that seeks to ban the burqa and other face veils from being worn by Muslim women. Government officials say they want to curb religious extremism, but Muslim leaders say the legislation is xenophobic. Jehan Perera, Executive Director of The National Peace Council of Sri Lanka explains why the government brought this legislation now. #SriLankaban