Syria: A War Without End?
26:35
Over the past decade, the world witnessed peaceful, local protests against police brutality morph into one of the century's most brutal civil wars. Since 2011, bullets and bombs have terrorised the Syrian people. But the man many blame for that descent into chaos, is still in control. Bashar al Assad has ruled Syria for over twenty years and he's made it clear he has no plans to step down. While it's hoped the worst of the war is now behind us, Syria desperately needs to rebuild and forge a path forward. But with Assad still in power, is that even possible? Guests: Yaser Tabbara Senior Fellow at the Omran Center for Strategic Studies Joshua Landis Director of the Center for Middle East Studies Onur Erim Political Analyst and Author
March 15, 2021
