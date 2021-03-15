POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Businesses in Turkey help Syrian refugees earn a living | Money Talks
05:40
BizTech
Businesses in Turkey help Syrian refugees earn a living | Money Talks
Ten years after war broke out in Syria, the country remains roiled in conflict. Millions of people have fled their homes, with many of them seeking refuge in neighbouring Turkey. While the government and dozens of aid organisations provide Syrians with housing, healthcare and other basic necessities.. experts say helping refugees become self-sufficient is the only sustainable solution. Our correspondent Mobin Nasir reports on one initiative that's teaching Syrians new skills so they can improve their livelihoods. Our other correspondent Obaida Hitto is in Jarablus in northern Syria, where many homes continue to face a shortage of basic needs, like food and electricity. #TurkeyBusinesses #Syria #Livelihoods
March 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?