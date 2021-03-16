POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
First European election under way since start of pandemic
02:47
World
The Dutch are voting in the first European elections since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to return to power and will then have to build a coalition government. The election has been dominated by the government's handling of the health crisis and campaigning has been severely restricted by social distancing measures against which there have been significant protests. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #dutchelections
March 16, 2021
