EMA remains 'firmly convinced' by AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab

France and Italy have said they will resume their programmes of inoculations if the European Medicines Agency gives the AZ jab the all-clear at its meeting on Thursday. Earlier, the EMA and the World Health Organisation both said there is "no indication" the vaccine causes blood clots. But scientists are concerned that the temporary halt to the roll-out - which has now spread to 13 countries - may have eroded public confidence in one of the main vaccines in the fight against the pandemic. TRT World's Mehmet Solmaz has more