BizTech Share

Turkey working with EU to support small businesses | Money Talks

Turkey is seeking to benefit from more EU funds for small and medium businesses to improve research, development and innovation, to increase their export potential. The Competitive Sectors Programme event was held this week in Ankara, to boost trade by using the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance, also known as I-P-A funds. The financial support for candidate countries is used towards projects for alignment with the EU acquis. As part of Turkey's EU accession process, it's received 955-million dollars for SMEs towards various social and cultural projects. Turkey is prioritising the expansion of green projects in the third phase of the IPA, as it aims to become carbon-neutral by 2050. #Turkey #EU #SmallBusinesses