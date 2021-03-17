POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dozens of countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine | Money Talks
06:59
BizTech
Dozens of countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine | Money Talks
AstraZeneca's vaccine was once hailed as a life-saving injection that could protect much of the world against COVID-19. But a rising number of countries are halting its use, over concerns the vaccine could cause blood clots. Investigations are currently underway, but for now, the World Health Organisation says the injection is safe.. and as Mobin Nasir reports, many other countries are still using it. For more on this, Dr. Muhammad Munir spoke to us from the UK. He's a virologist at Lancaster University. #AstraZeneca #SideEffects #CoronaVirusVaccine
March 17, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?