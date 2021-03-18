POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
CATALONIA'S INDEPENDENCE FIGHT: Still a problem for Spain?
25:55
World
CATALONIA'S INDEPENDENCE FIGHT: Still a problem for Spain?
There have been headlines again about possible independence for Catalonia in the north east of Spain. Three MEPs from that region who live overseas and are fighting for self-government at home, now face a battle to avoid extradition to Spain. But why is Spain so worried about Catalonia? And what does this mean for other parts of Europe that may want to break away? Guests: Beatriz Rios EU Reporter Marc Sanjaume-Calvet Lecturer in Political Science Guifre Jordan Deputy Editor for Catalan News Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
March 18, 2021
