CATALONIA'S INDEPENDENCE FIGHT: Still a problem for Spain?

There have been headlines again about possible independence for Catalonia in the north east of Spain. Three MEPs from that region who live overseas and are fighting for self-government at home, now face a battle to avoid extradition to Spain. But why is Spain so worried about Catalonia? And what does this mean for other parts of Europe that may want to break away? Guests: Beatriz Rios EU Reporter Marc Sanjaume-Calvet Lecturer in Political Science Guifre Jordan Deputy Editor for Catalan News