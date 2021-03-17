Migrant crossings into the US spike as Democrats eye reforms | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Democratic lawmakers in the US are considering changes that could benefit millions of undocumented immigrants. It's a shift from the Trump administration, which had been building a wall to keep-out people the former president described as 'rapists and murderers.' President Joe Biden says he wants to take a more humane approach, and it's resulted in a flood of migrants trying to cross the border. As Paolo Montecillo reports, it's sparked fierce Republican opposition to any major reforms. Our correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt has been following the situation at the US-Mexico border in Penitas, Texas and sent us a report. For more, we spoke to Sarah Pierce in Washington. She's a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute.
March 17, 2021
