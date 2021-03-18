POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey: 'New EU refugee deal must stop pushbacks in Aegean Sea'
24:29
World
Turkey: 'New EU refugee deal must stop pushbacks in Aegean Sea'
TRT World's Andrew Hopkins talks to Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci about EU-Turkey relations and regional challenges Turkey is facing. The Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of EU relations says a new refugee deal with Brussels must put an end to illegal pushbacks in the Aegean Sea. An agreement reached in 2016 gave financial aid to Turkey to provide help for Syrian refugees. Both sides are currently looking at renewing it. #Turkey
March 18, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?