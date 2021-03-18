World Share

Asian Americans face rise in hate crimes during pandemic

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of eight people after a series of shootings in the US city of Atlanta on Tuesday. The killings happened in three spa businesses, all owned by people of Asian descent. And while police say the suspect was not motivated by racism, there has been a surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the past year. Faisal Mohammad reports. #AntiAsianHateCrimes