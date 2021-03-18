POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistani designers help refugees revive traditional crafts
World
Pakistani designers help refugees revive traditional crafts
Pakistan is home to the world's largest Afghan refugee population. An estimated one million people from the war-torn country live there without correct documentation. Opportunities for employment are limited and the pandemic has exacerbated suffering for many, who are struggling to make ends meet. Local fashion designers are now teaming up with Afghan women to help them stand on their own two feet. Aksel Zaimovic reports. #afghanrefugeesinpakistan
March 18, 2021
