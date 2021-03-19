Gothic Fiction | Snyder Cut | Christie's March Auctions

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
On this episode of Showcase; The Surge of Gothic Literature 00:41 Sorcha Ni Fhlainn, Founding Member of the Manchester Centre for Gothic Studies 01:16 Zack Snyder's Justice League 09:10 'Dream' 11:50 Christie's March Auctions 15:17 Razor Crest in Russia 17:53 Nimax Theatres Reopening 19:04 Zinc Rooftops vs Baguettes 20:23 Calligraphy in Damascus 23:24 #GothicLiterature #JusticeLeague #Damascus
March 19, 2021
