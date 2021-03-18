POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish central bank hikes interest rate beyond expectations | Money Talks
The Turkish lira surged by more than two percent against the dollar on Thursday, after the central bank raised its key lending rate beyond market expectations. Turkey's GDP growth outpaced all but two countries last year, but more retail spending is also driving-up prices. And the government says reining-in inflation is its top priority. Mobin Nasir reports. #InterestRates #TurkeyEconomy #Lira
March 18, 2021
