BizTech
New York's industrial property in demand as e-commerce booms | Money Talks
The pandemic battered New York's City's commercial real estate sector in 2020, as offices emptied out and retailers shut up shop. But one area of the market is booming industrial real estate. The rise in e-commerce has accelerated the demand for distribution centres to complete so-called "last-mile deliveries", which refers to the final leg of a package's journey to a buyer's front door. Fred Katayama takes a closer look at the growing interest in warehouse space, and how it's become a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy market. #NewYork #IndustriaProperty #ECommerce
March 18, 2021
