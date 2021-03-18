POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
2/3: White men can’t translate?
08:25
World
2/3: White men can’t translate?
Should white people be banned from translating black poets? Poets like Amanda Gorman. The reading of her poem 'The Hill we climb' at the inauguration of Joe Biden back in January resonated with many and her and Gorman’s publishers were having it translated into 17 languages when suddenly their plans were attacked on Twitter by Janice Deul - a self-described ‘cultural activist’ from the Netherlands who has less than 3,000 followers. She complained that the Dutch translator - Marieke Lucas Rijneveld - was the wrong choice because she’s white. Marieke, who is the youngest author to win the International Booker Prize - pulled out as a result. All of the other translators including Catalan translator Victor Obiols and Spanish translator Nuria Barrios have since found themselves dropped by Gorman’s publishers.
March 18, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?