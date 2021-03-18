3/3: Burning Bansky and Non Fungible Tokens

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Who buys a Banksy original for nearly 100,000 dollars and then burns it? A blockchain company called Injective Protocol, that's who. They burned a Banksy print called 'morons' - which kind of sums up the whole stunt, except that somehow Injective Protocol actually made money out of it by turning ‘morons’ into a piece of digital art and selling it through Non Fungible Token technology. So what are NFTs and are they the future of art?
March 18, 2021
