France prepares for stricter COVID lockdown

France is set to enforce a new and more stringent lockdown across many regions -including Paris- from March 20 due to the latest strains of COVID-19. Non-essential businesses will close but schools will remain open, while people will have to fill out a form to explain why they have left their homes. The government will soon resume inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine now that it's been re-approved by the European Union watchdog, but critics say it's acted too slow. TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Paris. #France