POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Blinken blasts aggressive China, N Korea for rights abuses
04:01
World
Blinken blasts aggressive China, N Korea for rights abuses
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said China was acting aggressively and repressively and has accused North Korea of committing systemic and widespread abuses against its own people. In a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Blinken has also stressed the importance of South Korea’s alliance in the region. Visiting scholar at the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University John Merrill weighs in. #Blinken
March 19, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?