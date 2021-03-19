World Share

Turkey to Host Afghan Peace Talks

Turkey plans to host rival Afghan factions in Istanbul next month in an attempt to broker a deal for peace to return to the war-torn country. The planned talks will aim to push for an agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban for a ceasefire as well as the establishment of an interim government. Turkey is seen by all Afghan factions and international partners as a trusted mediator and is expected to play an effective role in the peace process. So can these talks help in finally achieving peace in Afghanistan? Guests: Omar Samad Former Afghan Ambassador Imtiaz Gul Security Analyst